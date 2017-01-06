Weather Related Closings/Cancellations

Shared from our media partner WECT – The following are closings and cancellations due to the threat of inclement weather this weekend. Check back for more:

Schools

Brunswick County Schools have canceled all athletic and extracurricular events for Saturday, Jan. 7.

Cape Fear Community College is closing all locations for Saturday, Jan. 7

College of Wilmington will be closed to students and clients on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Divine Mercy Academy of Wilmington has canceled their open house on Saturday, Jan. 7 and rescheduled it for Jan. 21.

James Sprunt Community College has canceled all classes and events for Saturday, Jan. 7.

New Hanover County Schools has canceled all travel for athletic events for the upcoming weekend. Driver’s Ed classes scheduled for the weekend have been canceled, too.

Pender County Schools have canceled all athletic events and activities for Saturday, Jan. 7.

Southeastern Community College has canceled all classes and events scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

Businesses

Davita Dialysis in Burgaw will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 7. Opening at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

Government

Brunswick County will close all libraries, the Landfill, and all Convenient sites on Saturday, Jan. 7. All county parks will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

New Hanover County ABC stores will be opening at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, weather permitting.

Sports

Union vs Pender basketball has been canceled for Friday, Jan. 6.

East Bladen vs Wallace-Rose Hill JV basketball game has been canceled for Friday, Jan. 6. Varsity girls will tip at 5 p.m. and varsity boys at 6:30 p.m.

Churches

Penderlea Pentecostal Holiness Church has canceled its service for Sunday, Jan. 8.

