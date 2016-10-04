Emergency Preparedness (Supplies/Information/Strategies)

Basic Disaster Supplies Kit

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger, battery powered charges

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Evacuation Plan

Make sure to take pets and any irreplaceable items that are easily transported. Check the available shelters and evacuation information with NHC Emergency Management here:

More Preparedness Info available at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/prepare/ready.php

Pet Information

New Hanover County Animal Services Unit Main Shelter accepts all small domestic animals (regardless of vaccination status) free of charge for New Hanover County residents when a MANDATORY evacuation is declared. Animals must be reclaimed within three days of the State of Emergency being lifted. This can be used if you are evacuating and unable to bring your pet with you.

Second location shelter is offered at Trask Middle School when announced as an open shelter. Dogs and cats with current rabies vaccinations are accepted. Owners who bring their pets to this shelter MUST ALSO stay at the shelter.

Be sure to bring any special foods, medications, blankets, toys, etc. your pet may need for their stay.