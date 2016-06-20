City of Wilmington 4th of July Firework Celebration

City of Wilmington 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks!

MONDAY July 4, 2016 – NEW LOCATION North Waterfront Park

Sponsored by the City of Wilmington, Atlantic Coast Industrial, WECT & 1027 GNI

Entertainment in North Waterfront Park: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Fireworks begin at 9:05 pm



Join us in the NEW LOCATION North Waterfront Park at the foot of Harnett Street beginning at 6:00 pm for food, music by Machine Gun and fun!

Fireworks will begin at 9:05 pm from a barge in the Cape Fear River located just north of

the Battleship NC. For those viewing the fireworks along the river, bring your radios and tune

in to WGNI 102.7 FM. Primary viewing of the fireworks will be from downtown along the

Riverfront. WECT TV 6 will also broadcast the fireworks live beginning at 9:00 pm. Detailed

information is available online at www.wilmingtonnc.gov.

PARKING AND ROAD CLOSURES

Parking Information

City decks located at 115 Market St. and 114 N. 2nd St. and the County deck at 212 N. 2nd St. will charge a $7.00 event fee.

Cape Fear Community College decks will charge a $5.00 event fee.

The Wilmington Convention Center at 515 Nutt St. will charge an $8.00 event fee and the Water St. parking deck will charge a $10.00 event fee.

Parking on street is free.

Important Traffic Information

 Expect 1 to 2 hour delays leaving downtown after the fireworks due to large volumes of traffic for this event.

 Vehicles should park on the side of downtown (with Redcross St. being the dividing line) that is closest to the direction they will travel after the fireworks have ended.

 Traffic parked south of Redcross St. will be diverted south towards Market St., Dawson St. and the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge – includes City parking decks in the 100 block of Market St., the 100 block of N. 2nd St. and the Water St. parking deck as well as the County deck in the 200 block of N. 2nd St. and the CFCC deck at Nutt and Redcross

Traffic parked north of Redcross St. will be diverted north towards MLK Parkway and the Isabel Holmes Bridge – includes the Wilmington Convention Center parking deck at 515 Nutt St. and the CFCC deck at 3rd and Hanover

 Those utilizing parking decks can expect longer delays due to high volumes exiting at one time.

 No standing, stopping or parking on bridges, roadways or along medians on route 17, 74/76, 133 or 421 – police will monitor these areas and towing will be enforced.

 A detour will occur at the 421 N. ramp from 74/76 as early as 6:00 pm or when necessary.

 For traffic information call 511 or visit the NCDOT TIMS website at http://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/.

Boating Traffic

 Authorities will maintain a safety zone for 30 minutes after the fireworks around the launch site. No thru boating traffic will be allowed.

